Riverside County to pave dirt roads of mobile home parks in the eastern Coachella Valley
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) – Over a dozen mobile home parks in the eastern Coachella Valley are planned to see dirt roads become paved streets as part of efforts to improve air quality.
Riverside County and the South Coast Air Quality Management District will work together on that $4.57 million project.
The following are the tentative locations for paving improvements, subject to the mobile home parks being current with permitting and property taxes:
- Sanchez Mobile Home Park, 64975 Harrison Street, Thermal
- Mountain Vista Mobile Home Park, 59700 Pierce Street, Thermal
- Zakey Mobile Home Park, 88755 58th Avenue, Thermal
- Maria y Jose Mobile Home Park, 85701 Middleton Street, Oasis
- Seferino Huerta Mobile Home Park, 67959 Lincoln Street, Mecca
- Toledo Mobile Home Park, 89171 64th Avenue, Mecca
- Campos Wong Mobile Home Park, 52742 Fillmore Street, Thermal
- 63rd Avenue off Pierce Street near the Whitewater River, Mecca
- B Bros Ranch aka Barroso Mobile Home Park, 52255 Fillmore Street, Thermal
- Familia Martinez Mobile Home Park, 69780 Grant Street, Mecca
- Meza Mobile Home Park, 56850 Desert Cactus, Thermal
- Rodriguez, Bolanos, Meza Ranch aka Rancho La Boquilla, 56845 Desert Cactus, Thermal
- Velasco Mobile Home Park, 70980 Wheeler Street, Mecca
- Sacred Grove, 96751 Highway 111, North Shore
They’re currently working to develop a memorandum of understanding — which will provide a better time-frame for the work, projected to start in 2026.
