Victims’ attorney criticize Palm Springs parade safety reforms, cite ‘systemic failures’

PALM SPRINGS, Calif (KESQ) The lgal group representing 15 victims injured in last year’s Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade crash say the city’s newly announced police reforms don’t go far enough.

In a statement issued Monday, the Formica Law Group called the December 7, 2024, incident a “nightmare” caused by “preventable, inexcusable failures.” The group says its clients including children, seniors, and families are living with lasting injuries and trauma.

The Palm Springs Police Department’s August 2025 report cited multiple problems: unauthorized stunts, officer fatigue tied to overtime, lack of supervision, and communication breakdowns. But attorneys say the report “stops short of true accountability.”

“These were not isolated ‘unfortunate events,’” the statement reads. “They were systemic, repeated, and avoidable acts of recklessness. Chief Andy Mills and senior leadership were or should have been aware of these risks as early as 2019.”

The City of Palm Springs announced new safety protocols for parades and large gatherings last week. Attorneys described those changes as “a step in the right direction,” but said “empty promises and policy tweaks will not heal our clients’ wounds, nor will they restore public trust.”

The Formica Law Group said its lawsuit against Chief Mills and the city will outline what it calls “systemic failures and preventable decisions” tied to the crash.

The statement also called for concrete reforms: banning dangerous maneuvers, enforcing limits on overtime to prevent fatigue, and mandating stronger safety measures for large public events.

“One young boy and 14 other innocent people will carry these scars for the rest of their lives,” the statement reads. “Their courage in standing up today is about creating a safer Palm Springs tomorrow.”

The Festival of Lights Parade draws more than 100,000 spectators each year.

This is a developing story and will be updated with further information as it becomes available.