Baby Ian’s family turns to faith, community amid health crisis

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - Ian Tadeo Zavala Cardenas, a four-month-old baby boy, is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with a serious heart condition.

Andrea Castillo, a Thousand Palms resident and family member, said Ian was rushed to the hospital after his parents found him unresponsive and turning purple.

"They called 911," Castillo said. "They had to do CPR on him because they realized that he wasn't getting any oxygen."

She said he was airlifted to Loma Linda Children’s Hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with a heart disease.

“He’s already had 3 heart attacks at such a young age," Castillo said.

She said Ian’s parents remain by his side, unable to work as he undergoes breathing machines and blood transfusions.

"All we ask for is prayer and having faith," Castillo said. "He's just so little and he has so much life ahead of him. He's already been through so much."

The family is now asking for prayers and support.

A GoFundMe has been established to help Ian’s parents cover medical and living expenses while they remain at his bedside.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the full story at 10 and 11 p.m.