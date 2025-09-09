CET provides residents with specialized training, job placement amid March job report

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) – Coachella Prospera is a city project aiming to create a “resilient and equitable community.” The project works on neighborhood planning, healthy child development and aiding the senior community. Part of this includes providing opportunities for job training through the Center for Employment Training.

Through the grants, Coachella Prospera has created the Center for Employment Training providing job opportunities for HVAC technicians and green technology. Trainees also learn building and maintaining a home, along with interior and exterior finishes.

The HVAC technician and green technology program each are 9 months and 900 hours for free, as long as the applicant is within the Coachella Prospera area. CET will also be adding a new electrician and residential training program, which is currently being built. It will follow the same timeline of 9 months and 900 hours for free.

Organizers say this program is to enhance the quality of life of residents but giving them life-long and individual skills for jobs.

While students learn the trade, they are are nearly guaranteed a job afterward through CET’s partnerships with businesses. They’ve also seen over 80% of students receive jobs after training as either an apprentice or in a full-time position.

This comes just after the US job market report for March, where he US economy added about 911,000 fewer jobs than initially estimated for the year ending in March, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics report.

However, CET said they don’t believe this applies to them or their students ability to get jobs after training. With their partnerships and turnover rate, they haven’t experienced any issues placing students in jobs and they don’t see that changing in the future.

