CPR and first aid training makes a difference in protecting your children in emergency situations

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - September is Baby Safety Month, an opportunity for adults to review ways to protect their family's youngest members.

In addition to childproofing homes and removing any potential choking hazards, experts say it's important to learn CPR and get first aid training.

Potential safety issues for infants and toddlers seem to be everywhere, but proper education and preparation can often mean the difference between life and death.

Make It Count CPR Owner Haley Wilson says CPR is something anyone can do. She adds, "The real benefit of CPR training is peace of mind. Knowing you're equipped to make a difference is truly invaluable."

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Wilson to learn more about the importance of CPR and first aid training.