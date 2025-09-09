First Tee – Coachella Valley launches push for volunteer coaches

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – First Tee – Coachella Valley is inviting community members to step onto the course as volunteer coaches this fall.

The organization’s mission is to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character and promote values through the game of golf.

They’re seeking friendly, reliable adults who enjoy working with kids. Golf expertise is a plus, but not a requirement.

Those volunteers will help welcome parents and participants at check-in, encourage and model life skills during activities, and assist participants as they learn and practice golf skills.

The organization says if you’re interested, email Joy Grant at jgrant@ftcv.org, complete the Volunteer Coach Registration Form at https://tally.so/r/mKr5P7, complete a background check and drug test, then finish Sport: 80 training.

Prospective and current volunteers can join a short orientation and skills session on the following dates:

Wednesday, October 8, 2025 at 10:00 AM

Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 10:00 AM

Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 10:00 AM

and Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 10:00 AM

First Tee – Coachella Valley is located at 74945 Sheryl Avenue in Palm Desert.

For more information, visit firstteecoachellavalley.org.