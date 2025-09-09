Palm Desert to host two emergency preparedness events

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Two upcoming events in Palm Desert will highlight the importance of planning for an emergency, in conjunction with September's National Preparedness Month.

The Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network, in collaboration with Southern California Edison, will present a Personal Preparedness Seminar from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday at the Regional Access Project Foundation's conference room at 41550 Eclectic St.

Attendees will receive a kit bag at the free seminar and will learn about planning, such as the importance of knowing your neighbors and how to sign up for live-saving alerts.

And in partnership with the city's library, Palm Desert will host a family-friendly emergency preparedness day later this month aimed at residents of all ages.

The Emergency Readiness Expo will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Palm Desert Library, 73300 Fred Waring Drive.

The free event will feature "Story Time with First Responders," in which members of the city's fire and police departments will give children safety tips. In addition, a workshop will be held teaching adults on how to create their own household emergency kits.

Information booths from community partners and numerous local organizations, including the American Red Cross and the Palm Desert sheriff's station, will be in attendance to provide live-saving tips.

"Don't wait for a crisis to figure out what you need. Take this chance to get informed and equipped for anything. The Emergency Readiness Expo is your opportunity to take meaningful steps toward protecting your family and helping your community," city officials said.

More information can be found at www.palmdesert.gov, and www.ready.gov/september.