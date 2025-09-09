Two people taken to hospital after vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Indio

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - CAL FIRE reports that two people were transported to a local hospital after a vehicle versus pedestrian collision in Indio Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 8:00 p.m., near the corner of Clinton Street and Granada Drive, just north of Highway 111. One northbound lane on Clinton Street was closed for around 30 minutes while Indio Police conducted their investigation.

CAL FIRE did not provide information on the extent of injury the two people suffered.

