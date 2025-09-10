Skip to Content
BB Gun discovered near CV Link in Indio prompts safety warning

By
Published 3:55 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A realistic-looking BB gun found near the entrance of the CV Link in Indio Wednesday morning has sparked concern among residents and experts. Law enforcement responded to the scene on Monroe Street after a passerby reported what appeared to be a rifle. Authorities later confirmed it was an airsoft rifle.

Although not classified as a firearm, experts warn that BB guns can still pose serious risks — both due to their potential to cause injury and because they often resemble real firearms. The incident has raised questions about public safety, awareness, and proper handling of replica weapons.

Officials continue to investigate how the gun ended up at the location and say they are taking steps to enhance safety along the CV Link.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

News

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

