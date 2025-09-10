CV Journalism Foundation to honor five journalists at media hall of fame

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - Five journalists and broadcasters will be inducted into the Coachella Valley Media Hall of Fame next year in Rancho Mirage, the Coachella Valley Journalism Foundation announced today.

The third annual Hall of Fame ceremony will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2026 at the Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort and Spa, 41000 Bob Hope Drive.

Laurilie Jackson, reporter and anchor at KESQ and journalism educator at College of the Desert, will emcee the event.

The following honorees will be inducted:

-- Jimmy Boegle, founding editor at the Coachella Valley Independent;

-- Larry Bohannan, golf writer at The Desert Sun;

-- Lina Robles, co-host of morning radio show "El Show del Grenas" on our sister station La Poderosa.

-- Ric and Rozene Supple (posthumously), radio station owners and philanthropists.

In addition, a number of local journalists will be honored with Journalist of the Year and Rising Star awards.

Admission will cost $200 per person, and all proceeds will support local newsrooms via grant making by the foundation, organizers said.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit cvjf.org.