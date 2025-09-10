National Guide Dog Month, how to support Guide Dogs of the Desert

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – September is National Guide Dogs Month. It's a time to recognize the incredible service animals who help people who are blind or visually impaired navigate the world safely and confidently.

Right here in the Coachella Valley, Guide Dogs of the Desert has been making a life-changing impact since the 1970s. This local nonprofit has trained and placed over 900 guide dog teams, empowering individuals with greater independence and mobility. They connect people with expertly trained guide dogs. From training and housing to ongoing medical care, everything is covered for the client.

Guide Dogs of the Desert needs your help to continue this vital work. Whether through donations, volunteering, or spreading the word, your support can help more people gain the freedom and confidence that comes with a trusted guide by their side. To get involved here is their site.