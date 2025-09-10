New exhibit ‘Curating Canopy: Trees at Sunnylands,’ gives glimpse into estate’s past, present and future

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - The rich botanical history of Sunnylands is on full display in their new exhibit, 'Curating Canopy: Trees at Sunnylands.'

The new exhibit and catalog debuted this Wednesday to the public following their summer break and is a photographic gallery of the estate's most iconic and storied trees.

Told through the lens of London-based photographer David Loftus, it includes photos of trees that have curated the lush sanctuary Sunnylands offers away from the desert, and the new environmental decisions the estate is making to include more native plants.

Tonight, News Channel 3's Athena Jreij is giving viewers the first inside look at the new exhibit and what it spells for their 15th season.