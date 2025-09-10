Skip to Content
Palm Springs Police Department will host an open house for new station

Published 2:44 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs police will host an open house for the department's new downtown sub-station later this month.   

The event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at 230 Museum Drive, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.   

The event will feature light refreshments, guided station tours and music by DJ Big John.

Police said the substation will make the department more accessible to the community, and "will provide a place to report crimes, ask questions and connect directly with our team."

