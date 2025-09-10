PSFD holding ‘Never Forget 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony’ honoring lives lost in terrorist attacks

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Thursday marks 24 years since 9/11, and several valley cities will be honoring the lives lost, and our first responders.

In Palm Springs, the Fire Department is inviting the community to its "Never Forget 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony."

The ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday at Fire Station 2 on El Cielo Road. Guests are asked to arrive by 8:15 a.m.

Organizers say this is an opportunity for people to come together in remembrance and reflection.

Palm Springs Fire Department Captain Ronnie Skyberg adds, "It's a day that you look, and in this profession you've got to be courageous and you've got to be able to put everything on the line when something matters. And on that event in 2001, everything mattered to those 343 firefighters. They saved thousands of people."

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Captain Skyberg to learn more about the ceremony.

Other 9/11 events in the valley include a Remembrance Ceremony in Indio at the Miles Avenue Park at 9:00 a.m., and a 9/11 Candlelight Vigil in La Quinta at Civic Center Park from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.