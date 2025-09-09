Local 9/11 remembrance events
COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Several events around the Coachella Valley will remember and honor those who lost their lives during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. All events will be taking place on Thursday, Sept. 11.
- Palm Springs: Never Forget 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 8:30 a.m.
- The Palm Springs Fire Department invites the community to join in solemn reflection and heartfelt tribute to the Heroes of 9/11 during the annual Never Forget 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. This gathering offers a chance to honor the innocent lives lost, the brave first responders who rushed toward danger, and the enduring spirit of unity that emerged in the face of tragedy.
What: Never Forget 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
When: Thursday, September 11, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., guests are asked to arrive by 8:15
Where: Palm Springs Fire Station 2, 300 North El Cielo Road
Following the ceremony, attendees are invited to gather for coffee and donuts at 9:00 a.m.
The Palm Springs Fire Department encourages all to join in honoring the legacy of those we lost and those who gave everything in service to others.
- Indio: 9/11 Remembrance and groundbreaking ceremony for new memorial at 9 a.m.
- The city of Indio will host a remembrance ceremony at Miles Avenue Park at 9 a.m. honoring the lives lost during the tragic events of September 11, 2001. The ceremony will also recognize the courage, sacrifice, and ongoing service of first responders and members of the military who protect our nation.
- Following the remembrance, the City of Indio will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Indio 9/11 Memorial, which will feature a striking 12-foot-tall steel artifact from the former World Trade Center. The proposed Indio 9/11 Memorial Project is designed to inspire a sense of collective humanity and community, creating a place for reflection, remembrance, and education. Visitors will be able to approach and touch this sacred piece of history, forging a tangible connection to the events and the resilience that followed.
- The City of Indio welcomes residents, visitors, and neighboring communities to join in this day of honor and reflection. This memorial will serve as a lasting tribute to the memory of the victims and the heroism of our first responders.
- La Quinta: 9/11 Candlelight Vigil from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Vigil will be held at Civic Center Campus (78495 Calle Tampico)
- Join the community in honoring the lives lost on September 11 with music, reflections from local leaders, and public art displaying a World Trade Center artifact.
- The 9/11 Memorial on La Quinta's Civic Center Campus features an actual piece of steel beam from the fallen World Trade Center towers