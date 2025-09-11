CV Firebirds set to unveil Los Firebirds brand at Viva Indio event

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. - (KESQ) Hockey fans will get a first look at the Coachella Valley Firebirds new brand name at the Viva Indio street festival in Downtown Indio, Saturday, Sept. 13 from 5-9 p.m.

A pop-up shop at the annual community event, which celebrates Hispanic pride and culture, will showcase the new Los Firebirds brand and official Los Firebirds merchandise.

The new brand identity is designed to ignite pride, belonging, and cultural connection across the desert community. As part of the festivities, there will be an exclusive Los Firebirds t-shirt giveaway (while supplies last), interactive puck shoot games and more, including a visit from team mascot Fuego.

“Los Firebirds is the Firebirds through the eyes and heart of the Coachella Valley’s vibrant culture rooted in Hispanic heritage, but open to all,” said Gina Rotolo, Vice President of Marketing and Business Services for the Coachella Valley Firebirds. “This is a celebration of community, unity, and shared orgullo (pride), designed to reflect and uplift every voice in our desert.”

The team envisions Los Firebirds as a year-round movement powered by culture, family, and comunidad, (community) – a promise that hockey belongs to everyone.

Rotolo continued, “This is a vibrant, growing branch of Firebirds Territory, welcoming everyone to participate in the experience, not just to watch, but to belong.”

With the 2025-26 hockey season set to start in October, the Firebirds hope the addition of the Los Firebirds brand will bring an inclusive hockey experience where every fan, from kids to abuelitas, can see themselves in the story.

“The Firebirds are more than just a team — they’re part of our community,” said Indio Mayor Glenn Miller. “We are so excited to have them join ¡VIVA INDIO! as we celebrate Hispanic heritage. Their unveiling of Los Firebirds adds even more excitement to a night that already promises incredible performances, food, and fun.”

Opening season puck drop is October 10, 7 p.m. vs. San Diego at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert.



