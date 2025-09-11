DSUSD holds 9/11 ceremony for district principals, preschool students

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) – Desert Sands Unified School Districts is honoring the lives lost 24 years ago on Sept. 11. The district's principals and other administrative staff gathered together for moments of silence and patriotism.

Two of DSUSD's principal are retired military, and each shared their experience in 2001. Both believe it is ceremony's like this that are vital to keeping everyone educated on the tragedy, but to also teach their students about kindness and bullies.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from the principals and superintendent about the ceremony.