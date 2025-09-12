Two arrested in connection with 2022 Indio homicide; one suspect pleads not guilty

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Nearly three years after a deadly shooting in Indio, Indio Police announce the arrests of two men connected to the 2022 homicide.

On December 23, 2022, around 2:00 a.m., Indio Police detectives responded to a homicide investigation at 45955 Grace Street, near Jackson Street and Highway 111. They found Steven Matthew Sanchez, 44, who had died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

IPD reports that on September 5, they arrested Isaac Anthony Martinez, 21, who they charged with murder and accessory to a crime.

Isaac Anthony Martinez

Days later, on September 10, the department, along with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office Gang Impact Team, located Efren David Bracamonte, 21, in Thousand Palms. Bracamonte was charged with murder and also booked into John Benoit Detention Center. Bracamonte pled not guilty at his arraignment on Friday, and is being held on $1 million bail. He is due to be back in court later this month.

Efren David Bracamonte

News Channel 3 was at the scene of of Bracamonte's arrest on Wednesday.

IPD has filed charges against both individuals with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.

The Indio Police Department is urging anyone with additional information regarding this case to contact Detectives Belman and Ortega at (760) 391-4057.

