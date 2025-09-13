City of Indio hosts ¡Viva Indio! Celebration Honoring Hispanic Heritage

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The City of Indio is gearing up for a vibrant celebration of culture, family, and tradition with ¡Viva Indio!, a community event honoring Hispanic Heritage. The festival will take place Saturday, September 13, from 5 to 9 p.m. in Downtown Indio, offering a night of music, food, and family-friendly fun.

The free event will feature a kids zone with jumpers, hands-on activities, and a piñata-making station. Guests can also enjoy a diverse selection of authentic cuisine from local food vendors, highlighting flavors that represent the region’s rich cultural traditions.

Entertainment will take center stage throughout the evening, including performances from ballet folklórico dancers, mariachi musicians, a Bronco tribute, and a special show by Las Tías.

“Indio is a city rooted in culture, family, and tradition, and ¡Viva Indio! is our way of honoring the contributions of the Hispanic community while creating a space for everyone to come together and celebrate,” said Mayor Glenn Miller. “We are excited to welcome residents and visitors alike to Downtown Indio for an unforgettable evening of music, food, and fun.”

The celebration is open to the public and promises to be a highlight of the city’s fall calendar.