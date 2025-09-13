Desert Hot Springs landmarks featured in statewide historic tour

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Two Desert Hot Springs landmarks will open to the public Saturday as part of “Doors Open California,” a statewide celebration of historic sites.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors can tour Cabot’s Pueblo Museum and the Historic Rock House.

The city said the Cabot’s Pueblo Museum is the hand-built desert icon filled with art, artifacts and Cabot Yerxa’s inspiring legacy.

The Rock House, constructed in 1946, is a Riverside County historic landmark that now houses the local historical society.

The California Preservation Foundation’s annual event highlights more than 70 sites across the state each September.

A $20 ticket provides access to all participating locations during the weekend.