Graffiti with antisemitic message sparks concern in Bermuda Dunes

BERMUDA DUNES, Calif. (KESQ) - A viewer shared a photo of antisemitic graffiti found at Extra Space Storage in Bermuda Dunes on Sunday.

News Channel 3 reached out to the business, but an Extra Space Storage official said stores are closed on Sunday.

Rabbi David Lazar of Congregation Or Hamidbar in Palm Springs said the act is part of a troubling pattern.

“It’s part of a pattern. It’s part of a whole culture of behavior,” Rabbi Lazar said. “That culture of behavior includes shouting, canceling and hurting people with words online and social media. It happens in public. It happens in graffiti, as we’ve seen. And it will eventually lead to actual violence.”

He said he and his congregation feel safe thanks to Palm Springs police, but warned that hate cannot be ignored.

“The role of graffiti, as is hate messaging online or in person, is to make the objects of that hate feel insecure,” Rabbi Lazar said. “I feel secure here in the United States. I feel secure here in Palm Springs, in the state of California. But that cannot in any way mean this could be excused. This has to be condemned.”

He said the incident comes at a sensitive time, as Jewish communities prepare for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

“It’s a time when many Jews flock to synagogues more than on a usual basis. It's going to be a time for people to have to be more aware of the security situation,” Rabbi Lazar said. “We're blessed with the police force and the neighboring law enforcement agencies who are aware of what's happening on what days. I feel at least in my community, that we're well protected."

News Channel 3 reached out to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office for more details on the graffiti incident and are still waiting for answers.

