2026 Coachella lineup released: Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G to headline

September 15, 2025 9:58 PM
Published 9:51 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The Coachella 2026 lineup was officially released on Monday, confirming reports that Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G will headline, with the addition of Justin Bieber.

Passes will be on sale on this Friday, September 19, starting at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Registration for access to purchase passes is at coachella.com. 2024/2025 attendees get early access starting Thursday, September 18 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. To access the loyalty sale, register with the same email used to purchase or register a wristband in 2024 or 2025.

Sabrina Carpenter will headline on Friday, Justin Bieber on Saturday, and Karol G will close out the festival on Sunday.

