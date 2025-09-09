Rolling Stone: Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G to headline Coachella 2026

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Two of the headliners for the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival might be set, according to a report by Rolling Stone.

The Rolling Stone reported on Tuesday that Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G will be among the headliners next year. Both artists have performed at Coachella in recent years: Karol G in 2022 and Carpenter in 2024.

Goldenvoice, operators of the festival, are looking to lock down the final two headliners, Rolling Stone wrote.

The Coachella line-up has not been officially released. In recent years, the line has been released as early as November and as late as January.

Coachella will take place on the weekends of April 10-12 and 17-19, 2026 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing festival updates.