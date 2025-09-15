Assemblymember Gonzalez: Guadalupe pilgrimage should continue despite immigration fears

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) Assemblymember Jeff Gonzalez says the annual pilgrimage of Our Lady of Guadalupe from Palm Springs to Coachella should move forward, despite recent cancellations tied to fears over immigration enforcement.

In an interview with News Channel 3, Gonzalez said the tradition is an important statement of faith and unity.

“I would have been there at that walk leading the charge,” Gonzalez said. “That pilgrimage would have been the right thing to do. I hope they do it again, because it crosses the entire Coachella Valley and it’s a statement of faith.”

The event, which typically draws thousands of participants each December, has been canceled or altered in recent years as community concerns over immigration enforcement grew. Gonzalez, the son of an immigrant, said leaders must show safety and empathy when addressing those fears.

The assemblymember also addressed the political climate following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Utah. Gonzalez said he remains committed to holding public events despite concerns of violence.

“Am I fearful? I’ve been to combat four times. Anyone who says they’ve been to combat and not afraid has never been there,” he explained. “But we do all the right things, we work with the CHP, and we will continue to speak the truth.”

Gonzalez, who represents California’s 36th Assembly District, marked his first year in office this month.

He pointed to bipartisan accomplishments, including his work on veterans’ issues, water policy, and blocking proposed cuts to in-home supportive services.

You can watch our interview with Assemblymember Jeff Gonzalez tonight ay 4pm on News Channel 3.