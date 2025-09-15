Fake bomb threat triggers fear for those impacted by fertility clinic explosion

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - As police closed off several downtown blocks Sunday afternoon in response to a bomb threat that was ultimately deemed false, a familiar wave of panic swept through some residents — especially those who experienced the real explosion outside a fertility clinic just four months ago.

Authorities say a man drove up to a restaurant and claimed his vehicle contained a bomb. The area was evacuated, the Palm Springs Department Explosives K-9 unit was deployed to assist in clearing the vehicle. No explosives or hazardous devices were found.

Still, for some, the emotional toll was real.

