Fake bomb threat triggers fear for those impacted by fertility clinic explosion

By
Published 11:18 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - As police closed off several downtown blocks Sunday afternoon in response to a bomb threat that was ultimately deemed false, a familiar wave of panic swept through some residents — especially those who experienced the real explosion outside a fertility clinic just four months ago.

Authorities say a man drove up to a restaurant and claimed his vehicle contained a bomb. The area was evacuated, the Palm Springs Department Explosives K-9 unit was deployed to assist in clearing the vehicle. No explosives or hazardous devices were found.

Still, for some, the emotional toll was real.

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

