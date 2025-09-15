Palm Springs Police Officers Association announces Memorial Motorcycle Ride to honor fallen officers

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Police Officers Association is partnering with community leaders and local sponsors for its 9th Annual Palm Springs Memorial Motorcycle Ride.

The event brings together riders, families, and community members to honor the lives and sacrifices of fallen law enforcement officers. The Memorial Ride combines a scenic motorcycle ride with a community gathering to celebrate remembrance, unity, and support for the families of the fallen.

The Memorial Ride event is set for Saturday, November 8th. Registration opens at 10:30 a.m. at 72750 Dinah Shore Drive, Unit 107 in Palm Desert, with kickstands up at 12:30 p.m. for a memorial ride through the valley.

At 1:30 p.m., riders will return to meet and join the community for the Memorial Event at the Cathedral City Community Amphitheater on Avenida Lalo Guererro in Cathedral City. The community is invited to the Memorial Event for an afternoon of remembrance, live music, vendors, raffle prizes, and food.

Ticket prices are $25 for a single rider, $30 for a single rider with a passenger, and $20 for non-riders to attend the event.

“Each year this event grows, not just in attendance but in impact,” said Justin Gardiner, Event Organizer. “The Memorial Ride allows us to come together as a community to reflect, to remember, and to ensure the legacies of these officers live on.”

Organizers clarify that the Memorial Ride and the Memorial Event are two separate components. The ride will begin with registration and staging at the ride start Location in Palm Desert, where riders will gather and depart together at 12:30 PM. The Memorial Event and celebration for community to attend will be held at the Cathedral City Community Amphitheater beginning at 1:30 p.m., and is open to the public — whether or not they participate in the ride.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Palm Springs Police Officers Association Memorial Fund. For more information, visit palmspringspoa.com.