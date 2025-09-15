Palm Springs to host flag ceremony for National POW/MIA Recognition Day

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs will host a flag ceremony Friday as a tribute to American service member prisoners of war and those who remain missing in action.

The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday in front of City Hall, 3200 E. Tahquitz Way.

The city will raise and fly the POW/MIA flag during National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

Attendees will include Mayor Ron deHarte, several city council members, Palm Springs Police Chief Andrew Mills and Assemblyman Jeff Gonzalez, R-Indio.

The City Council voted unanimously to display the POW/MIA flag on designated holidays, including Memorial Day, Veterans Day and National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

"We must never forget those who have not returned home and honor their service and sacrifice to our nation,'' deHarte said in a statement. "Flying the POW/MIA flag is a powerful reminder of our enduring promise to account for every hero. My personal thanks to US Navy Veteran Amado C. Salinas II for his leadership in seeking city council approval to once again fly the POW/MIA flag and for organizing this flag raising ceremony."