Riverside County Board of Supervisors cancel meeting set for Tuesday

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - The Riverside County Board of Supervisors' meeting that had been

scheduled for Tuesday, September 16th has been canceled.

Chief Executive Officer Jeff Van Wagenen did not publicly announce a specific reason, saying only that the

agenda prepared for Tuesday's meeting will be combined with a "special meeting" agenda set for Monday, September 22nd.

Board meetings are generally reserved for Tuesdays. The September 22 meeting will take place at the usual time, at 9:30 a.m., in the County Administrative Center, first floor board room, 4080 Lemon Street, Riverside.