Skip to Content
News

Riverside County Board of Supervisors cancel meeting set for Tuesday

KESQ
By
New
Published 7:55 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - The Riverside County Board of Supervisors' meeting that had been
scheduled for Tuesday, September 16th has been canceled.

Chief Executive Officer Jeff Van Wagenen did not publicly announce a specific reason, saying only that the
agenda prepared for Tuesday's meeting will be combined with a "special meeting" agenda set for Monday, September 22nd.

Board meetings are generally reserved for Tuesdays. The September 22 meeting will take place at the usual time, at 9:30 a.m., in the County Administrative Center, first floor board room, 4080 Lemon Street, Riverside.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Cynthia White

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content