Charlie Kirk shooting suspect charged with murder as prosecutors announce they will seek death penalty

Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the killing of Charlie Kirk, has been formally charged with aggravated murder, two counts of obstruction of justice and felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, two counts of witness tampering, and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child, Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray said at a press conference Tuesday.

Gray said he intends to seek the death penalty.

Robinson, 22, is scheduled to appear Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET for a virtual court hearing, his first court appearance since his arrest.

He has been held without bail, and it is unclear if he has an attorney.

Robinson faces two witness tampering charges for directing his roommate to delete texts and stay silent, Gray said during.

“Count five, witness tampering, a third-degree felony: for directing his roommate to delete his incriminating texts,” Gray said.

“Count six, witness tampering a third-degree felony: for directing his roommate to stay silent if police questioned him,” Gray said.

harlie Kirk’s suspected shooter, Tyler Robinson, confessed to his roommate in a series of messages after the incident, according to charging documents filed today by the Utah County attorney.

Here’s part of that exchange, as outlined in the documents:

Roommate: you weren’t the one who did it right????

Robinson: I am, I’m sorry

Roommate: I thought they caught the person?

Robinson: no, they grabbed some crazy old dude, then interrogated someone in similar clothing. I had planned to grab my rifle from my drop point shortly after, but most of that side of town got locked down.

In another part of the conversation, Robinson’s roommate asked why he did it. “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out,” Robinson replied, according to the documents.

Robinson also told his roommate that the rifle he allegedly used belonged to his grandfather. He sent several messages about how he might retrieve it while police were searching for him in the hours after the shooting.

“I’m worried what my old man would do if I didn’t bring back grandpas rifle,” Robinson said in the messages, and appeared to consider whether it could be traced back to him.

“I might have to abandon it and hope they don’t find prints. how the f*ck will I explain losing it to my old man,” he said, according to the documents.

Robinson also told his roommate to delete the messages and not to speak to police or the media.

Court documents for Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the killing of Charlie Kirk allege that Robinson’s mom, “explained that over the last year or so, Robinson had become more political and had started to lean more to the left – becoming more pro-gay and trans-rights oriented.”

“She stated that Robinson began to date his roommate, a biological male who was transitioning genders,” court documents filed Tuesday say.

“This resulted in several discussions with family members, but especially between Robinson and his father, who have very different political views.”

Gray noted it was the mother of suspected shooter Tyler Robinson who identified him through photos released by authorities.

Here’s how the identification unfolded, according to Gray:

“On the evening of September 11th, 2025, as law enforcement continued their investigation, Tyler James Robinson went to the Washington County sheriff’s office with his parents and a family friend to turn himself in. Robinson’s mother stated the following to police: On September 11th, 2025, the day after the shooting, Robinson’s mother saw the photo of the shooter in the news and thought the shooter looked like her son. Robinson’s mother called her son, and asked him where he was. He said he was at home sick and that he had also been at home home sick on September 10. Robinson’s mother expressed concern to her husband that the suspect shooter looked like Robinson. Robinson’s father agreed.”