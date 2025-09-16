CSUSB Palm Desert Campus Nursing Street Medicine Program receives $100K grant from Houston Family Foundation

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - The Nursing Street Medicine Program at the Cal State San Bernardino, Palm Desert Campus has received a $100,000 grant from the Houston Family Foundation to support its mission of delivering compassionate healthcare to underserved populations in the Coachella Valley.

School officials said grant funds will be used to serve 700 unique individuals, 1,200 annual patient contacts, launch three new clinics and train 35 nursing students annually in culturally competent, street-based care. It will also expand behavioral health services.

In partnership with other local organizations, the CSUSB Nursing Street Medicine Program increases access to healthcare by serving the sheltered, unsheltered and other vulnerable populations in the Coachella Valley through nurse clinics and other outreach programs with the goal of decreasing emergency room visits and improving the well-being of people.

CSUSB Palm Desert Campus nursing students and faculty, led by Department of Nursing instructors Diane Vines and Samantha Duffle, deliver vital services at no cost, including wound care, foot soaks, triage, health assessments, checking vital signs and blood glucose levels, and preventative healthcare and education, among others.

“We are honored by the Houston Family Foundation’s generosity. This grant is truly transformative,” said Vines. “This funding strengthens our ability to bring essential healthcare directly to people, while empowering our nursing students to practice compassion and community service at the heart of their education.”

The CSUSB Nursing Street Medicine Program was established in 2019 to address healthcare disparities by meeting patients where they are — in encampments, shelters and other locations across the region.

“This program embodies the mission of the CSUSB Palm Desert Campus — to serve the community through education, compassion and innovation,” said Edna Martinez, associate vice president and administrator in charge of the Palm Desert Campus. “With the support of the Houston Family Foundation, we can continue to grow this program and make a meaningful impact in the Coachella Valley.”

Visit the CSUSB Palm Desert Campus Nursing Street Medicine Program webpage for more information about this innovative program.