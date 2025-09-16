Skip to Content
Indio launches citywide emergency alert system

City of Indio
By
Published 10:34 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Indio officials today launched a citywide emergency alert system to mark National Preparedness Month and urged residents to sign up for urgent public safety notifications.

"Prepared communities are safer communities,'' Mayor Glen Miller said in a statement. "National Preparedness month is the perfect time to take one easy step that makes a big difference, so we strongly encourage our entire community to sign up for alerts to ensure access to critical information right when you need it."  

The free alerts will cover severe weather, road closures, evacuations and other emergencies. Residents, businesses and visitors can choose to receive notifications by text, phone call or email, in either English or Spanish.   

"Enrolling in the city of Indio's Emergency Alerts helps you quickly, check on loved ones and follow official guidance during fast changing situations,'' city officials said.

Sign-ups are available at www.indio.org/alert.

City News Service

