Man ejected, injured in I-10 rollover in Thousand Palms

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - A man was hospitalized today with major injuries after being ejected from a pickup truck that overturned on Interstate 10 in Thousand Palms.

The crash was reported about 7:44 a.m. Tuesday on the westbound side of the freeway east of the Ramon Road overcrossing, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A gold Ford F-150 left the roadway and overturned onto the right shoulder, CHP Officer David Torres said.

A male passenger was ejected from the truck and taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, Torres said.

It was not immediately clear if the driver was injured. No other passengers were in the vehicle.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call the CHP Indio area office at 760-772-5300.