Morongo Band of Mission Indians donates $100,000 to support Animal Action League

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) – The Morongo Band of Mission Indians has donated $100,000 to the Animal Action League to help support the nonprofit’s efforts to bring low cost spay, neuter, vaccination and microchipping services to area residents.

The contribution will support a matching grant secured by the Animal Action League to purchase a trailer that will be used to train veterinarians in spay and neuter procedures. The trailer, part of the group’s Skills Lab Program, is expected to be completed in January 2026 and will expand the League’s ability to reach families who face cost or transportation barriers.

“For Morongo, giving back means supporting organizations that strengthen our communities and improve quality of life — not just for people, but for the animals who bring us comfort, companionship, and love,” said Morongo Tribal Chairman Charles Martin. “We are happy to partner with the Animal Action League to help more families access affordable spay and neuter services that promote responsible pet ownership and reduce unnecessary suffering.”

The Animal Action League has been serving the Coachella Valley, Morongo Basin and the City of Banning areas for more than 30 years.

“We are profoundly grateful to the Morongo Band of Mission Indians for their generosity and vision,” said Melody Farnik, Director of the Animal Action League. “The Tribe’s gift will translate into healthier pets, fewer strays, and stronger communities.”

In recent months, Morongo has partnered with the Animal Action League to host two free spay and neuter clinics at the Morongo Community Center.

The latest $100,000 donation continues the Tribe’s long tradition of philanthropy, which has provided more than $20 million over the past decade to nonprofits supporting seniors, veterans, families, youth, and others in need across Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

For more information about the Animal Action League, visit www.animalactionleague.net.