Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce hosting Annual Business Expo & Taste of Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce is set to host its Annual Business Expo & Taste of Palm Springs on Wednesday. A premier networking event designed to connect and support local businesses ahead of the busy season.

Attendees can explore 100+ local businesses, sample food from 40+ restaurants, and enjoy wine and beer tastings throughout the evening. The event also features live entertainment by Prince Again, the nation’s top Prince tribute band.

This is a great opportunity for businesses to build relationships and grow their presence in the Coachella Valley. The Chamber continues to prioritize uplifting and uniting the local business community.

Tickets are available here and can be picked up at Will Call during the event.