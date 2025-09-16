Palm Springs to close Demuth Park pickleball courts for expansion project

PALM SPRINGS (KESQ) - Palm Springs officials announced today they will temporarily shut down the Demuth Park Pickleball Courts to begin construction next week for an expansion project.

The city's Parks and Recreation Department will transform the current court, located at 4365 Mesquite Ave., into a "premier pickleball destination," installing 22 new courts, one tournament court, enhanced lighting, new sidewalks, shade structures and planting new trees.

The roughly eight-month project will start Monday, and was expected to reopen in spring 2026, officials said.

In partnership with College of the Desert, the city will provide 12 temporary courts near the college's satellite campus on South Hermosa Drive, near East Baristo Road.

The temporary courts were open as of Tuesday.

To learn more, the Parks and Recreation Department can be reached at pickeball@palmspringsca.gov, or 760-323-8272.