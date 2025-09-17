Cinema Diverse Film Festival returning to Palm Springs Cultural Center

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The annual Palm Springs celebration of LGBTQ films and filmmakers is about to return for its 18th year.

Tickets are now on sale for "Cinema Diverse," which will be taking place over the next two weekends.

More than 50 feature films and 100 short films will be screened at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.

The festival presents LGBTQ films from all over the world.

Cinema Diverse Festival Director Michael Green says, "This festival is in many cases the only place where these stories are told. Lots of these films never get widescale distribution. So if you don't see them at a film festival like this, you may never see these stories."

Green adds, "Just being able to see some of these stories may help someone experiencing the same issues in their own lives understand that they're not the only person out there having these challenges or running into these kinds of problems."

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Green to get more information on the festival.