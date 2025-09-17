CSUSB-Palm Desert receives $100k grant to expand ‘street medicine’ program

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A new $100,000 grant from the Houston Family Foundation will widely expand the 'Nursing Street Medicine' program at California State University San Bernardino, Palm Desert.

The program serves underserved populations, with targeted clinics on the street helping vulnerable populations, including those experiencing homelessness.

According to CSUSB-PD, the grant will fund three new clinics, the treatment of 700 individuals and 1,200 annual patient contacts. It will also train 35 students annually.

Tonight, News Channel 3 speaks with university officials and students in the program on how the funding will impact the Coachella Valley.