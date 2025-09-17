House gives lawmakers more money for personal security after concerns in wake of Kirk assassination

By Annie Grayer, CNN

(CNN) — The House has given lawmakers more money to use for personal security after members raised concerns that a new plan put forward to increase security funding did not meet the threat level in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

The House Committee on Administration is extending a pilot program that members can use for personal security that was set to expire on September 30 and is doubling the amount for members to use.

From September 30 until November 21, members will have $10,000 a month for personal security. They previously had $5,000 a month. The new funding will expire the day that a stopgap funding bill Republicans hope to soon see pass both chambers of Congress would expire. The pilot program was launched in July.

This funding is in addition to $30 million to increase security funding for lawmakers included in the government funding bill. A number of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle had said that $30 million proposal was not enough given the heightened threat level facing lawmakers in the current political climate.

House Administration Chairman Bryan Steil told reporters on Wednesday, “I’ve spoken to an overwhelming number of members who’ve utilized the pilot program. It is overwhelmingly positive feedback that I’m receiving. The negative feedback is they’d like more resources.”

Referring to the funding used for the increase to the pilot program, Steil said, “they’re currently available funds in this fiscal year that we reallocated.

The pilot program came after a June attack on Minnesota state lawmakers reignited the long-standing question of how to best keep members and their families safe.

