Palm Desert Aquatic Center to temporarily close lap pool amid equipment failures

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – Technical problems continue to plague the Palm Desert Aquatic Center.

City officials announced Tuesday that the lap pool at the facility would temporarily close until key equipment could be replaced.

The city cited issues with its pump room equipment, including filtration system, pumps, and heaters – all of which was installed when the facility first opened in 2011.

It said regular wear and extreme weather damaged seals around the filter tanks, which led to water clarity issues throughout the summer.

The recreation and splash pools will remain open with the lap pool temporarily shuttered. The city anticipates a full replacement of key equipment in November, which will lead to an 8-10 week closure of the entire facility.

If you have any questions, you're encouraged to contact PDAC staff at 760-565-7467 or visit the facility’s website at pdpool.com.

News Channel 3 is digging into the mechanical issues behind the closure and what crews are doing to repair it. Stay with us for the latest.