Palm Springs reminds drivers of safety on roadways, near washes for upcoming storms

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Thunderstorms are likely on the way for Thursday, and the Palm Springs Fire Department wants to make sure residents remember to be safe on the roads.

Whether it's checking cars, avoiding flooded areas or preparing your home, they say all steps can be crucial to staying safe. In Palm Springs specifically, the washes around Indian Canyon Drive and Gene Autry Trail are a major concern.

Palm Springs Fire asks everyone to avoid driving along the washes during rain, unless it is absolutely necessary. If so, make sure water is not covering the roadway as it could sweep cars into the wash water.

Officials also see an increase in accidents on the roadways due to high speeds and delayed breaking. In rain, breaking quickly can become an issue with traction control on the pavement and cause hydroplaning.

