Skip to Content
News

Desert Hot Springs Animal Care & Control Facility Temporarily Closes

City of Desert Hot Springs
By
New
Published 11:43 AM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) - Desert Hot Springs officials announced today the temporary closure of the city's Animal Care and Control facility following a recent fire that damaged a transformer and a power pole.   

The closure will take place on Hacienda Avenue and Cholla Drive until further notice, city officials said.

Residents were advised to stay clear of the area.   

The animal shelter provides care and services to lost or abandoned animals among other services.

More information can be made by contacting Animal Care and Control at animalcontrol@dhspd.com.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content