Desert Hot Springs Animal Care & Control Facility Temporarily Closes

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) - Desert Hot Springs officials announced today the temporary closure of the city's Animal Care and Control facility following a recent fire that damaged a transformer and a power pole.

The closure will take place on Hacienda Avenue and Cholla Drive until further notice, city officials said.

Residents were advised to stay clear of the area.

The animal shelter provides care and services to lost or abandoned animals among other services.

More information can be made by contacting Animal Care and Control at animalcontrol@dhspd.com.