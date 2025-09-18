Palm Springs moves forward with design planning on Racquet Club Road after fire response concerns

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The City of Palm Springs hosted a community meeting Wednesday to discuss their plans for the Racquet Club Road Reconfiguration Project. The meeting focused on a Fire Response Study conducted by Kimley-Horn.

The project would configure a two-mile corridor from North Palm Canyon Drive along Racquet Club Road to Farrell Drive and Via Escuela. The project would also add bike lanes and reduce traffic to one lane in each direction.

One of the major concerns with the project is the location of Fire Station 3 within the project corridor. The station has the longest average response time of the city’s five stations at seven minutes and 14 seconds. During the meeting. Palm Springs Fire Chief Paul Alvarado said he wants response times reduced to five minutes.

The study found the road changes could potentially increase fire truck travel times by five seconds to 53 seconds, during peak hours and depending on where they’re traveling.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from city officials and Palm Springs Fire about the project.