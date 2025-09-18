Thunderstorms trigger mud, debris flows on roads in mountain communities

IDYLLWILD, Calif. (KESQ) - Downpours triggered by thunderstorms rolling through the San Bernardino National Forest today triggered flash floods, mudslides and other hazards around Idyllwild and surrounding mountain communities.

The inclement weather gained momentum early Thursday afternoon, originating from the Santa Rosa Mountains and farther south and east in San Diego and Imperial counties, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the California Highway Patrol, about 2:30 p.m., a storm cell drenched the area around Ponderosa and Walters drives east of Highway 243 on the north end of Idyllwild, causing roadway flooding.

At least two vehicles became stuck due to muck on Ponderosa, the CHP stated.

The streets were shut down at 3 p.m., and Caltrans crews were requested to clear the mud and debris.

A similar hazard developed on Highway 243 at Foster Lake Road, about a half-mile south of Ponderosa, just after 3 p.m. The CHP stated rocks and debris flowed onto the highway amid rain bursts, disrupting traffic.

The highway remained open, with traffic moving through cautiously, but Caltrans was again summoned to clean up the mess.

A Flood Advisory was in effect Thursday afternoon for the entire San Gorgonio Pass, as well as the Anza Valley. The Weather Service issued a broader Flood Watch for the mountain communities and the Coachella Valley until 2 a.m. Friday.