Skip to Content
News

EXCLUSIVE: First look at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church after months-long renovation

By
New
Published 10:29 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - St. Margaret's Episcopal Church is reopening to the public after a long-awaited renovation over the summer.

This Sunday will mark the church's rededication and grand reopening ceremony. On Wednesday September 24th, the Palm Springs Symphony will present a preview concert.

Tonight, News Channel 3 is giving you an exclusive, first look at the renovated church and their plans for the season.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Athena Jreij

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content