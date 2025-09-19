EXCLUSIVE: First look at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church after months-long renovation
PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - St. Margaret's Episcopal Church is reopening to the public after a long-awaited renovation over the summer.
This Sunday will mark the church's rededication and grand reopening ceremony. On Wednesday September 24th, the Palm Springs Symphony will present a preview concert.
Tonight, News Channel 3 is giving you an exclusive, first look at the renovated church and their plans for the season.