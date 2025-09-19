IID crews at work to restore power to thousands in El Centro and Calexico areas after Thursday’s storm

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KESQ) - Thousands of Imperial Irrigation customers in Imperial County remained without power on Friday after the tail end of Tropical Storm Mario blew through the area Thursday.

According to IID's website page for power outage information, a little over 2,800 customers were still affected late Friday afternoon, some losing power as early as Thursday afternoon. This number is down from the reported 5,400 customers that lost power.

IID is assuring customers that they are working around the clock to restore power to those remaining customers, saying all available crews are at work and additional resources have been called in, including energy restoration crews that have been assisting in response to two major storms that recently hit the service area in late August.

IID Department Manager said, “We are aware of, and working on, all power outages caused by last night’s intense storm that caused widespread damage. It’s our priority to get everyone back on as soon as possible.”

The District is encouraging customers to check for updates on the IID website or through the IID Customer Connect mobile app, where information will come in real time from the field. If you are without power, you can report it by contacting the Customer Call Center at 1-800-303-7756.

While IID is assessing the full extent of the damage, they say early information indicates that about 5,400 customers were affected and that approximately 100 power poles were down, many between Holtville and El Centro.