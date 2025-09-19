Jobless rate declines slightly in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - Payroll gains overcame losses last month across the regional economy, pushing Riverside County's unemployment rate slightly lower, according to figures released Friday by the California Employment Development Department (EDD).

The countywide jobless rate in August, based on preliminary EDD estimates, was 6.3%, compared to 6.5% in July.

According to figures, the August rate was a tenth of a percentage point higher than the year-ago level, when countywide unemployment then stood at 6.2%.

The combined unemployment rate for Riverside and San Bernardino counties - the Inland Empire - was 6.1%, down from 6.4% in July, the EDD stated.

Data showed Cherry Valley had the highest unemployment rate countywide in August at 12.9%, followed by Coachella at 12.5%, Rancho Mirage at 10%, Valle Vista at 9.1% and Palm Desert at 8.9%.

Bi-county data indicated payrolls expanded by the widest margin last month in the public sector, where 4,200 positions were added, mainly in education, as teachers and support staff in area schools returned for the fall term.

The health services, hospitality, manufacturing and professional business services sectors additionally grew by an aggregate 4,000 jobs, according to figures.

Payrolls contracted by the largest level in the agricultural sector, which shed 2,000 positions, while the construction, information technology and transportation sectors declined by a total 1,600 jobs in August.

The EDD said miscellaneous unclassified industries posted a loss of 200, and the financial services and mining sectors were unchanged. The statewide non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in August was 5.8%.