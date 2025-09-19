Skip to Content
Palm Springs hosting POW/MIA flag-raising ceremony

Published 6:10 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The City of Palm Springs will host a POW/MIA flag-raising ceremony on Friday, Sept. 19 at 6:30 a.m. in front of City Hall (3200 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way) in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

Mayor Ron deHarte, City Councilmembers, Police Chief Andy Mills, Assemblyman Jeff Gonzalez (R-Indio), and members of American Legion Post 519 will take part in the ceremony.

The POW/MIA flag will be flown at all City buildings that day as a tribute to American prisoners of war and those still missing in action. As of 2025, around 81,600 U.S. service members and civilians remain missing or unaccounted for from World War II through more recent conflicts. On National POW/MIA Recognition Day, Palm Springs honors the ongoing efforts to bring them home.

In June, the City Council approved flying the flag annually on Memorial Day, Veterans Day, and National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

Allie Anthony

