Cathedral City hosts Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, resource fair for residents

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) – Cathedral City is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a block party and resource fair at City Hall. The celebration was created with the help of the Cathedral City Senior Center.

The senior center is also celebrated it's newly-added bilingual programs to accommodate more residents in their space. They said hosting an event like this was important to them to show the community they have continued support, especially as the hispanic community faces uncertain times.

A Sept. 8 U.S. Supreme Court ruling voted in favor of continuing "roving patrols" in Southern California for immigration enforcement. Officials with the Cathedral City Senior Center said they heard from residents who were afraid to attend the heritage event because of the latest ruling.

Just over 100 people attended the block party and resource fair event, and organizers said it was fewer people than they expected. However, they said it was still important to hold the event and show their continued support.

