Coachella Valley activists back Prop. 50 as California faces redistricting battle

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - Dozens of residents gathered at Rancho Mirage City Hall for Democrats of the Desert and friends first "Say Yes to Prop 50", peaceful sidewalk sign waving protest.

The organization is planning 3 other events throughout the Coachella Valley:

Saturday 10/4/25 - La Quinta City Hall from 9-10:30 AM

Saturday 10/18/25- Palm Springs at south Sunrise Way and East Palm Canyon Dr., 9-10:30 am

Saturday 11/1/25- Indio at the corners of Jefferson and Fred Waring Dr., 9-10:30 am.

Proposition 50, introduced by Gov. Gavin Newsom, asks voters to approve a plan to temporarily redraw California's congressional districts through 2032. The move comes in response to Republicans in Texas, who approved redrawing their congressional maps.

The proposition will be on the November 4, 2025, special election ballot and could lead to a gain of up to 5 U.S. House seats for Democrats.

Dr. Catherine Dillon, organizer, said attendees gathered to support Gov. Newsom’s Prop 50.

"We want to make sure that we counter the gerrymandering that went on in Texas," Dillion said. "The legislator just grabbed 5 more Republican seats without having input from the people of Texas."

She said if the proposal passed, it would have an impact on the Coachella Valley.

"District 41 gets split up quite a bit," Dillion said.

Brandon Riker, a congressional candidate — possibly representing either District 41 or 48 depending on what happens with Prop 50 — said seeing the local support felt incredible.

"We just see it, the grassroots rising up all across the state in support of this," Riker said. "To make sure that we have a free and fair election and giving Californians the right to vote on it.”

Christine Massey, another protester, highlighted frustrations with longtime representation.

“Ken Calvert’s constituents here in CA-41 have spent the last year trying to get in touch with him," Massey said. "For everybody here, we’ve been ignored. We’ve been abandoned by Ken Calvert."

Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is opposing Prop 50 saying "two bad behaviors don’t make a right behavior. Two wrongs don’t make a right.”

Meanwhile, a recent poll by Emerson College found 51% of likely voters plan to vote yes on Prop. 50, with 34% opposed and 15% undecided.

