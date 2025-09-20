One person arrested for setting car on fire at Larson Justice Center

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - One person was arrested for arson Saturday after authorities allege they set a car on fire in front of the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

According to Indio Police, officers and the California Department of Forestry responded to a vehicle fire at 46200 Oasis Street around 1 a.m. to find a car fully engulfed in flames near the court's front entrance.

No one was injured, but investigators did determine the fire was intentionally set.

At 3:29 a.m., officers responded to a nearby gas station in the 82000 block of Indio Boulevard for calls of a suspect who refused to leave and was carrying a firearm.

Officials say that suspect was arrested while carrying a gun, and confirmed to be the owner of the vehicle set on fire. Evidence collected also found they were responsible for the arson.

The suspect was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center on arson charges.

